Today, Warren Zeiders has announced that his new project, Relapse, will be released on August 23rd via Warner Records.

The 10-track project features recently released standout singles “Betrayal” and the title-track “Relapse.” Produced by Mike Elizondo (Brothers Osborne, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”), the project is a sonic exploration of his signature country-rock growl, while also offering more story-driven, acoustic vocals.

Alongside the announcement, the third single from Relapse is out today, “Addictions.” The single was written by Zeiders, Rivers Rutherford and Alex Maxwell, the brooding song finds Zeiders at his most vulnerable, battling his head and his heart and ultimately succumbing to his addictions (in love).

Listen to “Addictions” below and pre-save Relapse here.

Relapse follows Zeiders’ acclaimed 2023 debut album Pretty Little Poison. The album earned Zeiders his first No. 1 single on country radio for the double-platinum title track, which peaked in the Top 25 on Billboard’s Top 100, earned 380M global streams and earned Zeiders the CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.”

Next Friday, July 19, Zeiders will be featured on the star-studded Twisters soundtrack with his song “Cards I’ve Been Dealt.” In August, he will join Jelly Roll as direct support for his Fall The Beautifully Broken Tour. The arena tour kicks off on August 27th in Salt Lake City and includes stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Crypto.com Arena, Chicago’s United Center and more. He will kick-off 2025 with this first-ever European headlining tour.

Tour Dates:

ITALICS denotes show with Jelly Roll

July 12 – Clearfield County Fair – Clearfield, PA

July 13 – Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

July 18 – Rock The South – Cullman, AL

July 21 – Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

July 26 – Harley Davidson Homecoming Fest – Milwaukee, WI

July 27 – Tailgate N’ Tallboys – Midland, MI

Aug. 1 – WE Fest – Detroit Lakes, MN

Aug. 7 – Sikeston Rodeo – Sikeston, MO

Aug. 8 – Washington Town & Country Fair – Washington, MO

Aug. 9 – Missouri State Fair – Sedalia, MO

Aug. 21 – Bash on the Bay – Put-In-Bay, OH

Aug. 22 – The Great New York State Fair, New York State Fair Grounds – Syracuse, NY

Aug. 23 – Festival Country Lotbiniere – Saint-Agapit, QC

Aug. 27 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 28 – Ford Idaho Center Arena – Nampa, ID

Aug. 30 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

Aug. 31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Sep. 1 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

Sep. 3 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

Sep. 4 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Sep. 6 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

Sep. 7 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

Sep. 9 – UTEP Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX

Sep. 11 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

Sep. 13 – Cajundome – Lafayette, LA

Sep. 14 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

Sep. 17 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

Sep. 19 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

Sep. 20 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Sep. 21 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

Sep. 24 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

Sep. 26 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

Sep. 27 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Sep. 28 – UBS Arena – Belmont, NY

Sep. 29 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Oct. 1 – Pennsylvania State University – Bryce Jordan Center – State College, PA

Oct. 2 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 4 – Country Calling Festival – Ocean City, MD

Oct. 5 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 6 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

Oct. 9 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

Oct. 11 – United Center – Chicago, IL

Oct. 12 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

Oct. 15 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

Oct. 16 – Great Southern Bank Arena – Springfield, MO

Oct. 18 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Oct. 20 – Brookshire Grocery Arena – Bossier City, LA

Oct. 22 – Simmons Bank Arena – North Little Rock, AR

Oct. 23 – Enterprise Center – Saint Louis, MO

Oct. 25 – Thompson–Boling Arena At Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Oct. 26 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

Oct. 27 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

Jan. 24 – Rockefeller Music Hall – Oslo, Norway

Jan. 26 – Berns – Stockholm, Sweden

Jan. 27 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

Jan. 29 – Docks – Hamburg, Germany

Jan. 31 – Muffathalle – Munich, Germany

Feb. 2 – Kaufleuten – Zurich, Switzerland

Feb. 3 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

Feb. 4 – Melkweg Max – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb. 7 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK

Feb. 9 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, UK

Feb. 11 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

Feb. 12 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, UK

Feb. 14 – O2 Institute Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

Feb. 15 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK