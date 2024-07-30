Today, Des Moines, Iowa-metal band Vended have announced that their debut, self-titled album will be released on September 20th.

Since forming back in 2018, Vended have continuously come out swinging with ferocious energy that has constantly lead to excitement and widespread acclaim from fans and metal critics across the board.

The debut album will feature 13 tracks, including the previously released singles “Nihilism,” “The Far Side,” and “Am I the Only One.”

“There’s a level of aggression and emotion that’s missing from music right now, and we aim to fill that void on this album,” vocalist Griffin Taylor says on the debut album. “It represents everything that Vended are about. ‘Fuck your ignorance, just grab ahold of it.’ You’re either with us or against us. Vended is a unit aimed at world domination, and this album is the first step. Welcome to Vended.”

Pre-orders for Vended can be found here and here.

The record will arrive in the midst of their North American tour dates with Slipknot and Knocked Loose and subsequent headline run with WRISTMEETRAZOR and Lie.

Check out all of the album details below, as well as all of the upcoming tour dates for Vended.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Intro Paint The Skin The Far Side Am I The Only One Going Up Nihilism Pitiful Serenity Disparager Where The Honesty Lies Ones’… Downfall As We Know It

Tour Dates:

Sep 1 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (FESTIVAL)

Sep 6 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

Sep 7 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (w/SLIPKNOT & KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 11 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 13 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 14 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (w/SLIPKNOT& KNOCKED LOOSE)

Sep 21 – Des Moines, IA – Knotfest (FESTIVAL)

Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – El Club (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 26 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 27 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 28 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Altar) (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Sep 30 – Nashville, TN – The End (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 2 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium (w/KORN)

Oct 6 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 7 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 9 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 10 – Reno, NV – Cypress (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (FESTIVAL)

Oct 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)

Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Marquis (w/WRISTMEETRAZOR & LIE)