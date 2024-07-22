Skyrocketing Country star Tucker Wetmore has just announced his very first ever headlining tour for this upcoming fall.

Dubbed the “Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024,” Wetmore will kick off the run on October 4th in Statesboro, Georgia and feature direct support from Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders, and Ashland Craft. Pre-sale will launch on Wednesday, July 24th at 10am local time, general on-sale will begin Friday, July 26th at 10am local time here.

“I am so excited to be going on my first headline tour!” shared Wetmore. “Thank you to my fans and listeners for making this possible. This has been a dream come true of mine for so long. So excited to bring out some of my friends, Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft, on the road with me. God is good!”

Check out all of the newly announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Oct. 4, 2024 in Statesboro, Ga. at The Blue Room *

Oct. 5, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom *

Oct. 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave II ^

Oct. 11, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142 ^

Oct. 12, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Elevation ^

Oct. 19, 2024 in Savannah, Ga. at Victory North ^

Oct. 23, 2024 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre +

Oct. 24, 2024 in Huntsville, Ala. at Mars Music Hall +

Oct. 25, 2024 in Starkville, Miss. at Ricks Cafe +

Oct. 31, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. at Little Rock Hall *

Nov. 1, 2024 in Baton Rouge, La. at Texas Club *

Nov. 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Cotton Eyed Joes +

Nov. 8, 2024 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo +

Nov. 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE +

Nov. 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon ^

Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe’s Bar on Weed St. ^

* with Hannah McFarland

^ with Eli Winders

+ with Ashland Craft