You being here, it means that you have ever listened to pop songs or you are a fan of this type of music. These songs are characterized by short duration and catchy lyrics which normally repeat themselves all through the song. This form of entertainment also borrows from casinos just like any other kind. From casinos’ glitz and glamorous lifestyle to high-stakes drama, some of the most iconic pop songs in history have come from this form of entertainment. Below are the top five tracks that you can enjoy during free time or even while playing casino games.

Poker Face by Lady Gaga

The subject matter and imagery incorporated in this hit song released in 2008 under Lady Gaga's first album "The Fame" were inspired entirely by casino culture elements. To begin with, "Poker Face," as its title suggests an expressionless look one must hold during poker matches thus avoiding revealing their hand those results in losing game. Also, it includes a number of gambling-related terms and concepts which gives a clue about what excitement and risk you could face when you try your luck on such platforms. The official video depicts different scenes including Lady Gaga playing poker amidst other gambling images.

Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley

This tune is also a worthy mention in this list. Hitting the airwaves in 1964, this song was a rock and roll song that shows all the aspects of the Las Vegas Strip. It pays tribute to the city in the following ways:

Unending choices for fun

Colorful lights

Adrenaline rush.

Today, Viva Las Vegas has become a city anthem symbolizing the peak of casino opulence and excitement. Elvis’s magnetic performance in both song and film by same title further solidified Las Vegas’ status as “the entertainment capital of the world.”

The Gambler by Kenny Rogers

Released in 1978, the Gambler represented the true perspective on the casino business. It is a folk-pop blend that follows an account of a train journey meeting with an expert gambler who utilizes poker-related symbolisms to pass on life lessons. Its most famous lines have been turned into one of the most popular sayings in the world. The story mode and smooth voice of Rogers are what make it a great piece for both gamblers and fans of storytelling alike because they have a timeless quality about them.

Luck Be a Lady 1965 by Frank Sinatra

This list wouldn’t be complete without Luck Be a Lady. This tune has become a classic song associated with the casino lifestyle. Its 1965 version not only brought out the casino charm but also sophistication. It also captured the hope and anticipation of a gambler relying on luck to win big. The song’s association with Sinatra’s suave, confident persona adds to its enduring appeal. Luck Be a Lady has been used in many movies and commercials.

Ace of Spades by Motörhead

Last but not least is Ace of Spades. Released in 1980, this rock tune is for those who prefer their casino music hard. This is because it delivers raw energy and intensity. Ace of Spades is one of the heavy metal rock music that showcase the gambling thrill. The song's lyrics celebrate the unpredictability and excitement of the casino experience.

It’s no secret that casinos have impacted pop music and other aspects of pop culture in various ways. This can be seen in the ways pop music borrows from this genre. As a fan, you can jam to any of the tunes listed above for unmatched entertainment.