Today, The Used and Taking Back Sunday have announced that they will be heading out on a co-headlining tour this fall.

The tour marks the first time the two are hitting the road together in over a decade, and will feature special guest Raue. The Used and Taking Back Sunday kick off the run on October 9th in Oklahoma City and make stops in Tulsa, Reno, Fresno, and more before closing out in Anchorage, Alaska on October 24th.

Pre-sales will launch tomorrow, July 17th at 10am local time, followed by a Spotify pre-sale on July 18th at 10am local time. All tickets and VIP packages will be on sale July 19 at 10am local time at www.takingbacksunday.com and www.theused.net.

The Used frontman Bert McCracken shares, “It’s been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more.”

Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara adds, “Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used and we look forward to making some new ones come October.”

Check out the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

October 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion (The Used closing)

October 10 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater (Taking Back Sunday closing)

October 12 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center (The Used closing)

October 13 – Tempe, AZ – Mullett Arena (Taking Back Sunday closing)

October 15 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre (The Used closing)

October 16 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center (Taking Back Sunday closing)

October 24 – Anchorage, AK – Alaska Airlines Center ^ (Taking Back Sunday closing)

^ – Thera supporting