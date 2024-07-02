Today, The Red Clay Strays have shared a brand new single, “Drowning.” Their new album, Made by These Moments, will be released on July 26th via RCA Records.

Written by guitarist Drew Nix, “Drowning” is a vulnerable call for help during a period of mental and emotional struggle. Reflecting on the track, he explains, “In 2021 I was driving for Uber 10-12 hours a day, barely making ends meet. My wife Laurie Anne was taking on most of the chunk of the bills at the time because she had a steady job and we were still out of work mostly. I was really only making just enough to help pay rent. I remember the words and that melody coming to my mind ‘I’m drowning’ while I was headed to the gas station to pay for gas that at the time to continue Ubering. The debt was piling up and I was trying to save up for a ring at the time as well. Although I knew everything would be okay in time, it felt like I was treading water as long as I could stand. Things are much better now and I thank God every day that we don’t have to struggle like that anymore. If you feel like you’re drowning talk to somebody there’s help out there. And if God sends you a boat take it.”

“Drowning” is the third song released from Made by These Moments, following the previously released “Devil In My Ear” and “Wanna Be Loved.” Pre-order the new album here and listen to “Drowning” below.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and recorded at Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. Across these eleven tracks, The Red Clay Strays explore fundamental elements of the human condition, reflecting on faith, love and redemption.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “‘Made by These Moments’ shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.” Known for their electric live performances, The Red Clay Strays will continue to tour through this fall including newly confirmed headline shows at Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Boston’s Roadrunner, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Denver’s Mission Ballroom and San Diego’s SOMA among several others. The new dates add to an already extensive 2024 tour schedule for the band, which includes their sold-out, three-night headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in September, major festivals such as Windy City Smokeout and Austin City Limits and select dates in the U.K. later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Disaster Wasting Time Wanna Be Loved No One Else Like Me Ramblin’ Drowning Devil In My Ear I’m Still Fine On My Knees Moments God Does

Tour dates:

July 10—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 11—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 12—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024

July 13—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection (SOLD OUT)

July 20—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (VENUE UPGRADE, LOW TICKETS)

July 21—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 24—Airway Heights, WA—Spokane Live (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Seattle, WA—The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

July 27—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Basilica Block Party

August 3—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland

August 9—Elkhorn, NE— The Club at Indian Creek

August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024

August 31—Weston, CO—Monument Lake Resort

September 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)