SUBSHIFT, Cave Studio, and LexBlaze join forces to produce an electrifying must-hear team up in the new house track called “Get Loose.”

Their previous success inspired this collaboration with “Bumpin'” and a memorable trip to Miami Music Week. “Get Loose” was inspired by Retail Records studio’s superb weather and lively atmosphere.

They imagined a catchy, unique vocal element to create a track that captures the essence of summer. Having previously worked with LexBlaze, they knew he would elevate the song to the next level.

From beach clubs to after-hours venues, “Get Loose” resonates everywhere. The deep basslines and intricate percussion create an energetic and smooth track. The meticulously crafted piece comes to life with LexBlaze’s captivating vocals.

Once again, Cave Studio and SUBSHIFT have created a track with vibrant summer energy. “Get Loose” will endure in the tech house scene.

Check it out below.