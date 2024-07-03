Today, rising R&B star Skylar Simone has debuted the official music video for her latest single, “Shut Up.”

The new video continues to build momentum for Simone as she currently is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated EP, Shiver, later this summer.

“Shut Up,” out now via Def Jam Recordings, is quintessential R&B, showcasing her vocal range as she effortlessly switches between full-bodied belts and a high falsetto register. The track, fairly stripped down in composition, incorporates a sparse, silky backdrop that keeps the tempo and a bass that complements the sultry nature of her voice and the song as a whole. The simple yet stunning visual, lustrous in every way, is set on a beautiful metropolitan skyline and finds Simone displaying her innate charisma.

Watch the “Shut Up” music video below.

Shiver, produced by the legendary D’Mile (Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, Victoria Monet), Scribz Riley (Doja Cat, 21 Savage), and Trackside (Khamari), is a testament to the artistic growth and evolution of Simone. Exploring themes of love of another and the self, and acting from a place of heartbreak and confidence — as well as finding the latter through the pain of the former — the project embodies the contrasts of human emotion, inviting listeners on a visceral journey of self-discovery. Each track showcases her range and prowess as both a vocalist and a storyteller.

Simone is ready to take the world by storm in 2024. A self-taught instrumentalist with a striking voice to match, she’s a star on the rise poised for mainstream success. Stay tuned for more to come.