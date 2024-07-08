Australian pop superstars Sheppard have announced another U.S. headlining tour to take place this summer/fall.

The tour follows their sold-out June Northeast headlining run, which culminated with a performance at Central Park SummerStage as part of this year’s Aussie BBQ. The tour will be in support of their most recent album, Zora, which was released last month to critical and commercial acclaim.

George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville in 2023 driven by the ambition to connect and engage more deeply with their US and Canadian fans. Their June tour took them to Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York for warm-up shows ahead of the release of Zora and saw them playing to sold-out enthusiastic crowds every night, that led to the addition of this second run of dates.

“We knew fans had been wanting live shows,” the sibling trio said, “but the response and the love that fans showed us across these shows took our breath away.”

This extension of the “Say Geronimo!” tour continues as Sheppard celebrates the 10 year anniversary of their global hit “Geronimo” and their debut album, Bombs Away. Check out all of the confirmed U.S. tour dates below and head here for tickets.

Tour dates:

8/20 in Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

8/22 in Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

8/24 in Seattle, WA – Madam Lou’s

8/25 in Portland, OR – Mission Theatre

8/27 in Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Rm

8/28 in SF, CA – Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

8/30 in Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

9/1 in Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

9/10 in Columbus, OH – The Basement

9/11 in Chicago, IL – Chop Shop

9/13 in Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

9/14 in Franklin, TN Franklin Theatre