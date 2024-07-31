Today, country music sensation Shaboozey has officially shared the music video for “Drink Don’t Need No Mix (feat. BigXThaPlug).” The song is lifted off his critically acclaimed latest album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

“Drink Don’t Need No Mix” finds Shaboozey leaning into his hip-hop chops while incorporating subtle elements of his core country sound for an incredible mix of the two sides.With clever wordplay and effortless swagger on display, Shaboozey and rising Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug indulge in a rowdy night at the bar with whiskey, shots, pool, and dancing in spades.

Watch the music video below.

Shaboozey will perform across the country during his upcoming fall 2024 “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” headline tour. With sold-out performances across all markets, the expansive run sees Shaboozey playing his largest venues to date, kicking off in Minneapolis and making stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Later this fall, he will join Jelly Roll as one of the opening acts on his “Beautifully Broken Tour,” playing to arena-sized audiences across the southern and midwestern US.

Tour dates:

*Headline

^Festival

#Jelly Roll Support

August 2 – Binghamton, NY – Otsiningo Park – Spiedie Fest^

August 8 – New York, NY – Hudson Yards – Z100 Summer Bash^

August 9-11 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Park – Outside Lands^

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Grammy Museum*

August 18 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fairgrounds – Illinois State Fair*

August 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – PBR Gambler Days^

September 9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

September 11 – Chicago, IL – Metro*

September 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*

September 14 – Quebec, QC – Université Laval – FONO Festival^

September 16 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston*

September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

September 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza*

September 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – iHeartRadio Music Festival^

September 21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

September 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse*

September 27 – Lawrence, KS – Grenada Theatre (University of Kansas)

September 29 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

September 30 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater – Red Bull Jukebox^

October 4 – Winnsboro, South Carolina – Carolina Adventure World – Field & Stream Festival^

October 11 – Canton, OH – Hall of Fame Village – Barrels and Bottles

October 12 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – Ryan Bingham’s The Great Western^

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

October 30 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena#

November 1 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum#

November 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center#

November 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena#

November 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse#

November 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center#

November 10 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center#

November 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

November 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center#

November 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center#

November 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center#

November 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center#

November 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center#

November 21 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC#

November 22 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena#

November 23 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena#