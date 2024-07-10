Today, rock music stalwarts Seether have announced that their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, will be released on September 20th via Fantasy Records.

The Surface Seems So Far continues to further solidify the legacy of Seether as champions of raw emotion in a landscape dominated by fleeting trends and manufactured sounds. Additionally today, the band have released the blistering album opener “Judas Mind,” the first taste to come from the unapologetically aggressive 11-track album.

“‘Judas Mind’ is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don’t see as our destiny,” shares Seether frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan. “It’s about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don’t share.”

Listen to “Judas Mind” below and pre-order The Surface Seems So Far here.

Known for their enduring anthems like “Broken,” “Fake It” and “Words as Weapons,” Seether returns with The Surface Seems So Far, showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The track list for the new album – the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which boasted three No. 1 hits – sets the tone for an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy (“Regret”), self-reflection (“Same Mistakes”), and raw emotion (“Dead on the Vine”), with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns. Adding to Seether’s impressive catalog, Morgan and his bandmates – Dale Stewart (bass), John Humphrey (drums), and Corey Lowery (guitar) – sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout The Surface Seems So Far, which Morgan produced with veteran producer Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer) as engineer and mixer. Full album track list below. The Surface Seems So Far is available now to pre-order on vinyl and CD and pre-save on DSPs.

Check out all of their tour dates and all album details below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Judas Mind Illusion Beneath the Veil Semblance of Me Walls Come Down Try to Heal Paint the World Same Mistakes Lost All Control Dead on the Vine Regret

Tour dates:

July 14 – Quebec, Canada @ Festival d’ete de Quebec ^

August 12 – Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of West Virginia ^

September 17 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

September 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six

September 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

September 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

September 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

September 26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life ^

September 27 – Huntington, WV @ Marshall Health Arena

September 28 – Detroit, MI @ WRIF Riff Fest ^

October 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland

October 3 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

October 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn

October 6 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

October 8 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center

October 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

October 11 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 12 – San Diego, CA @ KIOZ Radio Show ^

October 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival ^

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

October 18 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

October 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant

October 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

^ indicates non-Skillet show/festival date