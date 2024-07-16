Today, Say Anything have announced additional U.S. tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2004 album, …Is a Real Boy.

Just like their spring/summer tour, Say Anything will be performing the album in full front-to-back. This run of shows will be supported by Angel Du$t, Social Animals, Circus Trees, and Runt.

Fanclub pre-sale launched today at 12pm ET here, and general on-sale will launch tomorrow, Thursday, July 18th at 12pm ET.

Additionally, Say Anything is excited to share that a 10” vinyl exclusive release, The Emo Singer – a sharp-witted take on two original Adam Sandler songs heard in his 1998 film The Wedding Singer (“Grow Old With You” + “Somebody Kill Me”) – will be released on October 18th via Dine Alone Records, on a Dine Alone exclusive 10″ (yellow with splatter, limited to 150) and standard 10″ (white with splatter). Fans can pre-order it here .

Check out the full list of newly announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

11/1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live & % * – Tickets

11/2 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham & % * – Tickets

11/3 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live & % * – Tickets

11/5 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate & % * – Tickets

11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte & % * – Tickets

11/8 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s & % * – Tickets

11/9 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC & % * – Tickets

11/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom + % * – Tickets

11/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall + * – Tickets

11/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks + * – Tickets

11/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady + * – Tickets

11/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe + * – Tickets

11/17 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee + * – Tickets

11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis + * – Tickets

11/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom + * – Tickets

11/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom + * – Tickets

11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port + * – Tickets

+ = support from Angel Du$t

* = support from Social Animals

& = support from Circus Trees

% = support from Runt