Saint-Côme is an emerging artist on the verge of superstardom. The new sensation of the infused Afro-Pop makes a formal introduction to the world in the buzzing track “Pressure.”

Directed by Era Filmz, the period piece visual showcases the empowering singer and featured artist Zoey Brinxx as bosses of their own empires. After donning lavish attire, they are met with traditional paparazzi following them around. Enjoys the power, the collaborators inspire other women to do the same through the catchy lyrics and sing-a-long hook.

This Afro-pop track is sure to get listeners dancing, enhanced by Zoey Brinxx’s fiery lyrics and her notoriety from “Love and Hip-Hop Miami.” It marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for this emerging artist.

Hailing from Miami, Stephanie Saint-Côme is a classically trained vocalist who has excelled in state competitions and won first place in the Musical Theater Advanced Category. She has performed with esteemed groups such as Seraphic Fire and Jubilate Inc., showcasing her talent in singing multiple languages. Among her most requested pieces are “Rejoice” from Handel’s Messiah, “The Prayer” in English and Italian, and “Ave Maria.”

The latest single introduces her unique sound to a worldwide audience and sets the stage for many more exciting projects. Stream the new single below, and afterward, follow Saint-Côme, on social media for daily updates and more.