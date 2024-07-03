After teasing the song and amassing over 40 million views on Instagram reels with a tantalizing teaser, Grammy Award-nominated artists Quavo and Lana Del Rey have shared their new collaborative single, “Tough” today via Capitol/Intersocpe/Polydor.

The accompanying Wyatt Spain Winfrey-directed music video is a mesmerizing fusion that allows both megastars to explore each other’s musical realms, showcasing their unique and indomitable spirits. Set in a rural backdrop, Quavo and Del Rey are intrepid companions, undaunted by life’s trials. On one end, Quavo brandishes his shotgun while Lana carries her guitar, symbolizing their unwavering strength despite their contrasting origins.

“Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/Like a .38 made out of brass/Tough like the stuff on your grandpa’s glass,” the country-trap hook goes.

Watch the music video for “Tough” below.

Following the release of the teaser of “Tough,” the clip enjoyed various viral moments and was picked up by numerous publications, including Billboard, Rolling Stone, Spin, Hypebeast, and more. Quavo and Del Rey added more fuel to the conversation when they performed the song together at the singer’s headlining performance at Fenway Park in Boston. The teased reel posted on Instagram became the most viewed reel of all time for Quavo, while that became the second largest for Lana.