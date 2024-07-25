Portland, Oregon’s Chipped Nail Polish has grown a lot since originally forming back in 2020 while in college at the University of Oregon.

Jill Sullivan — the mastermind behind the project — fully immersed herself into the DIY music scene and ultimately emerged with a debut EP, B, as well as a community of like minded musicians. Today, she has expanded the project to consist of a full-band, made up of an evolving amalgamation of those aforementioned musicians and friends she made along the way.

Her sophomore EP, Bottom Feeder, was unveiled in 2023 and showcased even more of the growth and found Sullivan leaning into some of her influences more than ever. Sullivan kicked off 2024 for Chipped Nail Polish by releasing “White Flag,” and now has teamed up with Substream to exclusively premiere her new single, “Road Rage.”

“Road Rage” is full of the unique blend of surf punk and bedroom pop influences that have shaped the sound of Chipped Nail Polish for the last four years. Trading in the coming-of-age lyrics that usually navigate relationships, growth, and impulse haircuts, “Road Rage” instead finds Sullivan channeling her inner pettiness and taking it out on others for once.

“I’m a little sick of being selfless,” Sullivan tells Substream regarding the new single.

Listen to “Road Rage” below and keep up with Sullivan on Instagram and TikTok as things are just getting started for the project.