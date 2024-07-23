Toady, Washington, D.C. duo Origami Angel — consisting of vocalist/guitarist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty — have announced that their new album, Feeling Not Found, will be released on September 27th via Counter Intuitive Records.

Origami Angel recorded the 14-track album with Grammy Award-nominated producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight, The Wonder Years) and revolves around a deeply modern experience of having an emotional and spiritual 404 error. Feeling Not Found is a sensation of cellular-level malfunction and data corruption, of being lost in an oblivion of digital information, and the desperate struggle to reconnect to how it feels to be human and whole.

Alongside the album announcement, Origami Angel have shared two new singles: “Dirty Mirror Selfie” and “Where Blue Light Blooms.”

Watch the music video for both songs below and pre-order Feeling Not Found here.

Additionally, Origami Angel will headline a mammoth trek across the U.S. this fall in support of Feeling Not Found, and they’re bringing along Arm’s Length, Macseal, and Forests for support. All tickets go on sale this Friday here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Lost Signal Dirty Mirror Selfie Where Blue Light Blooms Viral Underneath My Skin Wretched Trajectory AP Revisionist History Living Proof Fruit Wine Sixth Cents (Get It?) Secondgradefoofight HM07 Waterfall Higher Road Feeling Not Found

Tour dates:

Thu 10/24 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

Fri 10/25 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven

Sat 10/26 Orlando, FL – The Beacham (Half House)

Mon 10/28 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Tue 10/29 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

Thu 10/31 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

Fri 11/1 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Sat 11/2 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Sun 11/3 San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage

Tue 11/5 Roseville, CA – Goldfields Roseville

Wed 11/6 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Fri 11/8 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

Sat 11/9 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

Sun 11/10 Seattle, WA – Showbox

Wed 11/13 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Fri 11/15 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Sat 11/16 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sun 11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Tue 11/19 Lakewood, OH – The Roxy at Mahalls

Thu 11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Fri 11/22 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

Sun 11/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall