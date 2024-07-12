Today, beloved Japanese-rock band ONE OK ROCK have released their highly-antiicapted new single, “Delusional:All.”

The new track serves as the theme song for the movie Kingdom: Return of the Great General which is also hitting theaters in Japan today.

Back in 2019, ONE OK ROCK contributed their song “Wasted Nights” to the first film adaptation of Kingdom, and it has become one of the band’s highest selling singles. After 5 years, they are back to perform another iconic piece of music for the fourth film adaptation of Kingdom.

Additionally, ONE OK ROCK have released an official music video for “Delusion:All” today, which can be found below.

ONE OK ROCK recently announced their massive world tour 2024 Premonition World Tour set to kick off in September with a two-night stint at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium on September 14th and 15th, before heading to stadiums and arenas across the globe, including stops in Kaohsiung, Dusseldorf, Paris, London, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Find all of the tour dates below and head here to pick up tickets for all upcoming ONE OK ROCK shows.

Tour Dates:

09/14 – Tokyo – Ajinomoto Stadium

09/15 – Tokyo – Ajinomoto Stadium

09/21 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/05 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/07 – Paris – Zénith de Paris – La Villette

10/11 – London – OVO Arena Wembley

10/18 – Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/23 – Los Angeles – The Kia Forum