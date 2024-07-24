GRAMMY Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have shared an official visualizer for their recent radio single, “When You Forgive Someone.”

The accompanying video to the fan-favorite track finds NEEDTOBREATHE sharing an intimate look at life on the road. The track was originally released last September on their ninth studio album, CAVES, which received critical and commercial acclaim alike.

The video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the “CAVES World Tour” with exclusive footage from shows at acclaimed venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and special on-stage guest appearances from lead singer Bear Rinehart’s son.

Watch the new music video below.

NEEDTOBREATHE will continue to bring their high-energy live shows to venues across the country with Brett Young and support from Abraham Alexander and Kashus Culpepper. The “CAVES World Tour” continues tonight in Massachusetts at the South Shore Music Circus. For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.

Tour dates:

7/24 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus ~

7/25 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Hall ~

7/26 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre ~

7/27 – Freeport, ME – L.L. Bean Discovery Park

8/2 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre =

8/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Basilica Block Party

8/4 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center =

8/8 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent ~

8/9 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino ~

8/10 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/12 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair +

8/22 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

8/23 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

8/24 – Rohnert Park, CA – Weill Hall + Lawn at the Green Music Center

8/26 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

8/30 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium =

8/31 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre =

9/1 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium =

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

9/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9/13 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

9/14 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

9/17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

9/18 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2 (SOLD OUT)

9/20 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/22 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers

9/23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/5 – Ocean City, MD – Country Calling

10/9 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

10/11 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

10/12 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre *

10/13 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre *

10/14 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre *

10/18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

10/20 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts *

+ with Brett Young

~ Abraham Alexander

= Kashus Culpepper

* Tall Heights