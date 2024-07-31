Today, country music duo Muscadine Bloodline — consisting of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton — have released a new song “Good In This World.” Their new album, The Coastal Plain, will be released on August 16th via Thirty Tigers.

“It’s a life song performed in a timeless John Prine manner. The scene of the song takes place at a rural service station,” Muscadine Bloodline share on the new song. “It’s funny what you can take from small human interactions with strangers. Whether it’s an old man talking about his deceased wife, or just getting a smile for a girl behind the register by simply saying ‘keep the change,’ as small as they are, they can go a long way and apply to your life. Even if it feels like we are going to hell in a handbasket, it’s always good to be reminded that there is indeed some good in this world.”

Listen to “Good In This World” below and pre-order The Coastal Plain here.

The Coastal Plain is the duo’s fourth studio album and was produced by Stanton and Muncaster, alongside their long-time collaborator Ryan Youmans (known for his work with Jelly Roll, among others). The record stands as the most authentic project to date from Muscadine Bloodline; drawing deeply from their personal histories, they craft narratives reminiscent of the people and landscapes of their southern Alabama upbringing. Containing 14 tracks, the album includes previously released singles such as “Mary Riley,” “Earle Byrd From Mexia,” Weyerhaeuser Land,” “Low Hangin’ Fruit,” “10-90” and “Tickets To Turnpike (Feat. Kyle Nix),” all of which showcase a distinctive sound that weaves together influences from classic country, roots, and gospel—creating a rich tapestry of storytelling and musical heritage.

“In a way this record feels like an ode to ourselves and the fact that we’ve finally found our sound, which is hopefully something that will end up inspiring other artists down the road. Our motto for the last few years has been, ‘Make what we love, and everything else will take care of itself.’ We just want to stay adventurous and keep evolving and keep elevating our game, and because of that the music is the strongest it’s ever been,” Muscadine Bloodline shares about The Coastal Plain.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Two Tattered Tulips Daffodils Earle Byrd From Mexia One Man War Pay Me No Mind Tickets to Turnpike (feat. Kyle Nix) Airport & McGregor High On The Ridge Rattlesnake Ridge 10-90 Mary Riley Weyerhaeuser Land Low Hangin’ Fruit Good In This World

Tour dates:

August 2—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

August 3—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

August 10—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa

August 11—Lewisburg, WV—State Fair of West Virginia

August 16—Baltimore, MD—Rams Head Live!

August 17—Richmond, VA—The National

August 30—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

August 31—Bethany, MO—Northwest Missouri State Fair

September 6—Fort Madison, IA—Tri-State Rodeo

September 7—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 12—Cibolo, TX—Lonestar Premier Outdoors Song Bird Series

September 13—Stephenville, TX—Twisted J Live

September 20—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s

September 21—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live

September 27—Black Mountain, NC—Silverados

September 28—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

October 11—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection

October 12—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall