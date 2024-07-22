Upon signing with Asylum, MOONBOY collaborated with Madishu on a new track, “Need U.”

The impactful track follows the emerging artist’s viral success, which led to the signing. It delivers an ethereal, vocal-driven experience that skillfully blends electronic music elements with drum and bass intensity.

Among the few influential drum and bass records produced in the US in 2022, this single pushed the genre into new territories and expanded American electronic music’s horizons. In delivering a fresh sound that resonates with a broad audience, “Need U” delivers a blend of Liquid D&B, Melodic Drum and Bass, and Electronic Pop.

MOONBOY on making “Need U”:

“I feel this record came to life when I finally let my creative curiosity roam unrestricted. At first, I was afraid to create anything that wasn’t heavy bass music, but I’ve realized there’s so much more inside me that I want to express in electronic music.”

MOONBOY’s “Need U” symbolizes both his journey and his future. Featuring captivating vocals and heartfelt production, it’s no wonder this track is taking over the world.

The new collaboration has become an instant hit across social media. Before the official release, fans eagerly uploaded countless videos to Instagram and TikTok.

Among MOONBOY’s supporters are Steve Aoki, Ghastly, Joyryde, Luude, Hardwell, Virtual Riot, Kayzo, Excision, Borgore, Cody Ko, and even Nintendo. Ghastly, Borgore, and Madishu have collaborated with him on unforgettable tracks.

Another aspect of his project is his partnerships with V-Moda, Loop Earplugs, Magic Mind, and Output. MOONBOY has significantly contributed to the electronic producer community by founding a company that provides advanced production tools, hosts live classes and fosters strong, positive communities.

Just the beginning, stream “Need U” below, and afterward, follow MOONBOY on social media.