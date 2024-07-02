Today, alternative/indie rockers MGMT have added to their impressive video catalog with a new video for “People in the Streets.”

The video was directed by Christina Marie Karr, and for her version of “People in the Streets,” she combined personal everyday objects and archival footage to establish inner and outer landscapes of the domestic psychedelic.

“Here it is, the last visual stop for ‘Loss Of Life’. The caboose is loose. The brain waves goodbye, components start breaking down. The smoke dissipates. Now the streets are empty. Now the streets are full. What is meant by all of this? When all is not and everything is still, everything moves,” MGMT shares. ‘’The tears of the world are a constant quantity. For each one who begins to weep, somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh,’ Samuel Beckett once said. Life is bizarre combinations of impossible, framed by the mundane. We love you all.”

Watch the music video for “People in the Streets” below.

“People in the Streets” is from the most recent MGMT album, Loss Of Life, released this past February via Mom+Pop. The album was produced by MGMT, along with Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Lil Yachty, Joji). Longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon) mixed the album as he has done on the group’s past four full-lengths. Buy/Stream Loss of Life here.

On Loss Of Life, additional production was supplied by Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) and James Richardson. Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) provides additional production on “Mother Nature” and Miles A. Robinson served as associate producer and engineer across the album.