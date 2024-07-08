This past Friday, Auckland’s soul/electronic band Leisure shared their newest single, “Oh Why,” which features Two Another. It is the first piece of new music released from the band since their fourth studio album, Leisurevision, was released in the fall of 2023.

“Oh Why” is a tribute by Leisure to the human desire for connection and authenticity. The band explain, “The song is about the indecision of an early part of a relationship, wondering ‘should I stay or should I go.’ The pitched down ‘give me life, everlasting love’ acting as an inner monologue desire to wanting something real that will last.”

The vibey new single originally began in a session in Australia, traveling the globe between New Zealand and Europe before finding its full flight. It was originally conceived with Two Another’s long-time collaborators, bassist Jarrol Renaud and keyboardist Danny Pliner, who add, “From the beginning, the track had a laid-back, soulful vibe that needed the right vocal to bring it to life. We could never land on the right idea so when we started speaking to Leisure about a potential collab it immediately came to mind.”

Leisure expands, “Two Another was a name we’d seen pop up alongside ours from early Soundcloud days. We were fans and had begun to notice a cross pollination amongst our fan bases. When they reached out with the idea to work on something, we didn’t hesitate, and the ideas started bouncing back and forth with ease. ‘Oh Why’ was born the first time we dug through a folder of the instrumental ideas they sent over. The bass was almost talking to us; faces scrunched, heads nodding as the melodies started flowing.”

Listen to “Oh Why” below.

Tour dates:

7/31 // Brooklyn, NY // Music Hall of Williamsburg

8/3 // Chicago, IL // Lollapalooza

8/4 // Madison, WI // Majestic Theatre

8/8 // Los Angeles, CA // Fonda Theatre

8/10 // San Francisco, CA // Outside Lands Festival