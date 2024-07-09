Before she headlines Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park next month and delivers the re-release of her debut LP ‘FRIENDZ,’ Mai Lee joins KVTheWriter on the official remix to her Reggie Son assisted track “Figure Out The Rest.” The STL posse cut finds the trio trading soulful verses about the 314 and all it’s allure over melodic guitar strums.

“I enjoyed sharing my artistry with KVtheWriter and Reggie Son. It was my first time working with them and I loved the experience. The song’s production is unique and allows each artist to stand out on the song. I felt like I gave St. Louis a bit of sexy sauce with my vocals,” say’s Lee speaking on the collaboration exclusively in a press statement.

A medley of the people and places she represents, Mai Lee transcends the boundaries of music and fashion. Growing up in Missouri, the seasoned singer has always had music on her mind and in her heart. Attending performing arts schools during her youth, she uses those experiences to create a unique genre blending sound. Known for her intoxicating and soulful vocals, Mai Lee has shared the stage with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, Estelle, and Busta Rhymes, performing in front of an audience of 20K+ people.

While you may hear some familiar influences in her sound, Mai Lee notes her parents as her biggest inspirations for her music career. Fleeing from Vietnam in 1978 during the Vietnam War, Lee’s parents migrated through multiple refugee camps over the years before calling St. Louis their home. They opened up the first Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant, Mai Lee Restaurant, a local staple in the city. The restaurant was built from absolutely nothing and ended up becoming the blueprint. Watching them work hard towards their dreams gave her the hustle and grit to pursue her dreams.

Stream KVTheWriter‘s “Figure Out The Rest (Remix)” on your DSP of choice after the jump and watch the Vietnamese R&B/Pop vocalist live performance visual for “Von” | HERE.