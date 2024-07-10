Today, Chicago pop-punkers Knuckle Puck have released their cover of Noah Kahan’s global smash hit “Stick Season.”

True to themselves, Knuckle Puck have taken the mid-tempo indie/folk song and turned it into a pop-punk anthem, all the while honoring the original enough to still reel in fans who love the original version.

The single comes just ahead of Knuckle Puck starting this year’s Sad Summer Fest tomorrow in Sacramento, California. They will be performing with Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, and more all summer long.

Check out their cover of “Stick Season” below, as well as their tour dates for this summer.

Tour dates:

11th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – The Backyard, Sacramento, CA

13th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Observatory Festival Grounds, Santa Ana, CA

15th Jul 2024 – Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT with The Wonder Years

16th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

17th July 2024 – The Waiting Room Lounge, Omaha, NE with The Wonder Years

19th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

20th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Salt Shed Outdoor, Chicago, IL

21st July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac, MI

23rd July 2024- Sad Summer Fest – Stage AE Outdoor, Pittsburgh, PA

24th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH

25th July 2024 – The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN with The Wonder Years

26th July 2024- Sad Summer Fest – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA

27th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – The Sound at Coachman Park, Clearwater, FL

28th July 2024 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC with The Wonder Years

29th July 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, OH

31st July 2024 – Sharkey’s Summer Stage, Syracuse, NY with The Wonder Years

1st August 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

3rd August 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Palladium Outdoor, Worcester, MA

4th August 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

6th August 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Canalside, Buffalo, NY

8th August 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

9th August 2024 – Sad Summer Fest – The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park, Columbia, MD

7th September 2024 – Ohio Is For Lovers Festival – Cincinnati, OH

Tickets on sale now here