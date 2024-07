Today, Nashville’s beloved alt/folk duo Judah & the Lion have released a brand new song, “Body & Soul.”

“Body & Soul” is the second track released from the band’s deluxe version of their most recent album, The Process, which will be released on September 5th. This new poignant single dives into themes of existential reflection – exploring the profound relationship between our physical and emotional selves.

“Body & Soul” delves into the search for meaning, questioning one’s place in the universe and pondering the significance of existence,” Judah & the Lion share on the new single. “It ponders the belief of practicing patience and acceptance and how it can unlock the power of the union of body and soul.”

Watch the accompanying visualizer for “Body & Soul” below.

The Process draws heavily from lead singer Judah Akers’ personal experiences and struggles, mirroring psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. With interludes punctuating song suites dedicated to each stage, The Process offers a deeply introspective and cathartic musical journey.

Judah & the Lion have also announced The Process Tour. The 17-city tour kicks off on October 4 at The Tulsa Theater in Tulsa making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 26. Tickets are available here.

Judah & the Lion – The Process Tour – Fall 2024:

Fri Oct 04 — Tulsa, OK — The Tulsa Theater

Sat Oct 05 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

Sun Oct 06 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 08 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 09 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 12 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

Sun Oct 13 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Oct 15 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

Thu Oct 17 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Oct 19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 20 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater

Weds Oct 23 – Charleston, NC – The Refinery

Thu Oct 24 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 26 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium