Today, Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell — one of rock musics most distinctive vocalists — has announced that his new album, I Want Blood, will be released on October 18th via Double J Music. It serves as the follow-up to his 2021 album, Brighten.
“This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker,” Cantrell says of the infectious collection. “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”
Additionally, Cantrell has released the album opener as the first single, “Vilified.” The track showcases an energy that rivals nearly any of the prior work from Cantrell, and successfully sets the tone for the rest of the album.
“’Vilified” travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes,” Cantrell continues. “It’s got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it.”
Listen to “Vilified” below and pre-order I Want Blood here.
I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).
Jerry Cantrell kicks off a North American tour this evening, joining Bush for a seven-week trek across the continent. Check out all of the announced tour dates below, alongside all album details, and pick up tickets here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Vilified
- Off The Rails
- Afterglow
- I Want Blood
- Echoes Of Laughter
- Throw Me A Line
- Let It Lie
- Held Your Tongue
- It Comes
Tour dates:
July 26 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live
July 31 West Valley Utah, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 3 La Crosse, WI Copeland Park
August 4 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 6 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre
August 7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 9 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
August 10 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park
August 13 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion
August 14 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
August 16 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 17 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater
August 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
August 21 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 23 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
August 24 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
August 26 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre
August 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
August 30 Davie, FL Hard Rock Live (Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)
September 1 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 4 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
September 5 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
September 7 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort
September 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
September 11 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater
September 13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 14 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 15 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre