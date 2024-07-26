Today, Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell — one of rock musics most distinctive vocalists — has announced that his new album, I Want Blood, will be released on October 18th via Double J Music. It serves as the follow-up to his 2021 album, Brighten.

“This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker,” Cantrell says of the infectious collection. “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

Additionally, Cantrell has released the album opener as the first single, “Vilified.” The track showcases an energy that rivals nearly any of the prior work from Cantrell, and successfully sets the tone for the rest of the album.

“’Vilified” travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes,” Cantrell continues. “It’s got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it.”

Listen to “Vilified” below and pre-order I Want Blood here.

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Jerry Cantrell kicks off a North American tour this evening, joining Bush for a seven-week trek across the continent. Check out all of the announced tour dates below, alongside all album details, and pick up tickets here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Vilified Off The Rails Afterglow I Want Blood Echoes Of Laughter Throw Me A Line Let It Lie Held Your Tongue It Comes

Tour dates:

July 26 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live

July 31 West Valley Utah, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 3 La Crosse, WI Copeland Park

August 4 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 6 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre

August 7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 10 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park

August 13 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion

August 14 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 16 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater

August 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 21 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 24 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

August 26 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

August 30 Davie, FL Hard Rock Live (Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

September 1 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 4 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

September 5 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

September 7 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

September 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

September 11 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater

September 13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 14 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 15 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre