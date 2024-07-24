For the first time in over three decades, the original-lineup of Jane’s Addiction — containing vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery — have reunited to release a new studio single, “Imminent Redemption.”

Recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California, the high energy, rock-infused single feels like an instant classic from the rock legends, though distinctly current, breathing fresh air into a new chapter of Jane’s Addiction.

“It is different this time,” says the band. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”

Listen to “Imminent Redemption” below.

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love & Rockets, with additional tour support from CRAWLERS, announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29th.

Tickets are available here. The tour will also offer a variety of different here and experiences for Jane’s Addiction fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift items & more.

Tour dates:

Fri Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Tue Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*

Sun Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*

*Not A Live Nation Date