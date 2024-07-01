In preparation for his forthcoming album Better Late Than Never, New York’s own Juelz Santana enlists Jadakiss for the R2DaEz & Duke Dollas-produced anthem “Party N Bullshit.” Accompanied by a new music video directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones as well, the latest drop from the Harlem MC serves as first official single on his new body of work and finds him trading bars with his Verzuz adversary while paying homage to Notorious B.I.G.’s 1993 classic cut “Party and Bullshit.”

When asked about what it was like creating the song with the LOX frontman in a press statement, Santana reveals:

“Collaborating with Jadakiss was natural. We both bring different vibes to the table, and this record reflects that synergy. The vibe in the studio was crazy that day. We were both vibing off each other’s energy, bouncing ideas back and forth. Kiss brought that classic, raw lyricism, and I added my own flavor with the flow. It was all about capturing that essence of having a good time while still keeping it authentic.”

As one of the founding members of the legendary Hip-Hop group Diplomats, Juelz Santana has been in the spotlight since 2002. He was featured on major hit records by Cam’ron such as “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma” and he was on Chris Brown’s hit “Run It.” His meteor was rising so fast that he was signed to Def Jam and had a much rumored joint project with Lil Wayne in the works. Label politics and jail time derailed him for a time making him one of the industry’s greatest what ifs. Now, back with new material and a mindset to match it clear he dosen;t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Watch the visual for “Party N Bullshit” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below via ONErpm.