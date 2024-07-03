Rising East Atlanta rapper Hunxo has unveiled the music video for his single “Closer to Over” today via 300 Entertainment.

“Closer to Over” is lifted from his nine-track EP, Before the Album, which was released back in June and can be found here.

The music video hinges on the push-and-pull of Hunxo and his music. As per usual, he is putting out lyrics straight from the heart, while also projecting that raw feeling through unshakable melodies. In the BENMARC-directed music video, you find Hunxo in the strip club, while being hyper focused on his thoughts, with vignettes of cash piles and dancers that simply can’t diminish his pain.

Watch the music video for “Closer to Over” below.

Capping off a scorching summer, Hunxo will support Sexyy Red on her much-anticipated “Sexyy Red 4 President” Tour. It kicks off on August 22nd in Seattle at WAMU Theater, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 1st in Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

8/22 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

8/23 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/26 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

8/27 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

8/30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

9/1 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center

9/3 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

9/5 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/6 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

9/7 Minneapolis, MN Armory

9/9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

9/10 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

9/13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

9/14 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

9/15 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

9/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

9/20 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

9/21 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl

9/25 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

9/26 Orlando, FL Addition Financial Arena

9/29 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

9/30 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

10/1 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium