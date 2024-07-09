HTX’s artist to watch Bando connects with in-house producer Thizaezbeat for his latest release “Chain On.”

Perfect for getting dressed, pre-gaming, driving to your destination or the main event, the statement making track can turn any situation into an experience to remember. Serving as his second drop of 2024 following “Sack” with label mate 4, “Chain On” is yet another example of what fans can expect from his upcoming EP, Bando Tape.

Barely legal but wise beyond his years, Rodney Jones BKA Bando is a teenage Hip-Hop artist hailing from Houston’s Fourth Ward. Though he only began seriously pursuing music in 2022, he’s already secured a record deal with Danuel House Jr.’s music collective 4DHouse Ent in partnership with Steve Stoute’s United Masters. Even with a limited catalogue, including 4 collaboration “Sack” which has already gained over 100K+ streams, the rising star is already proving that the faith his label head and community have in him won’t go in vain.

“This song is an anthem for all my motion having playa partnas who can get the attention of any woman just by stepping in the room,” say’s the rising Rap act when describing the record in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency. Stream “Chain On” via your DSP of choice below.