Today, HARDY has unveiled a new music video for “SOUL4SALE (feat. Fred Durst).” The track is lifted from his new album, Quit!!, which was released last Friday via Big Loud Rock.
HARDY spent the weekend celebrating the album release: Friday saw a tattoo pop-up at Barber’s Electric Tattoo Shop in Cincinnati, where fans got special HARDY-themed tattoos, as well as a Walmart signing that was among the company’s best attended ever. On Saturday, HARDY headlined Fort Loramie, Ohio’s legendary Country Concert 24, attracting a crowd of 29,000 — the festival’s second biggest ever — plus 20,000 fans watching live via VEEPS.
On Monday, HARDY unveiled a live deluxe edition of Quit!! with eight new versions recorded on the first weekend of the Quit!! tour earlier this year, and just yesterday dropped a live video for “PSYCHO” recorded in Ohio this weekend — watch here.
Watch the music video for “SOUL4SALE” below.
Furthermore, HARDY will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next Wednesday, July 24.
Tour dates: