Today, HARDY has unveiled a new music video for “SOUL4SALE (feat. Fred Durst).” The track is lifted from his new album, Quit!!, which was released last Friday via Big Loud Rock.

HARDY spent the weekend celebrating the album release: Friday saw a tattoo pop-up at Barber’s Electric Tattoo Shop in Cincinnati, where fans got special HARDY-themed tattoos, as well as a Walmart signing that was among the company’s best attended ever. On Saturday, HARDY headlined Fort Loramie, Ohio’s legendary Country Concert 24, attracting a crowd of 29,000 — the festival’s second biggest ever — plus 20,000 fans watching live via VEEPS.

On Monday, HARDY unveiled a live deluxe edition of Quit!! with eight new versions recorded on the first weekend of the Quit!! tour earlier this year, and just yesterday dropped a live video for “PSYCHO” recorded in Ohio this weekend — watch here.

Watch the music video for “SOUL4SALE” below.

Furthermore, HARDY will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next Wednesday, July 24.

HARDY is currently touring the U.S. on his headline Quit!! Tour in addition to a slew of summer festival appearances, finishing with a return to his home state of Mississippi for his first ever stadium show and two back-to-back nights at Red Rocks this fall. Full routing is below.

Tour dates:

July 18—Country Jam—Eau Claire, WI

July 19—Rock The South—Cullman, AL

July 21—Faster Horses—Brooklyn, MI

July 25—Riverbend Music Center—Cincinnati, OH

July 26—Veterans Park – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival—Milwaukee, WI

July 27—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre—Tinley Park, IL

August 4—Watershed Festival—George, WA

August 17—Country Thunder Alberta—Calgary, AB

August 22—Bash on the Bay—Put-in-Bay, OH

September 12—Dudy Noble Field—Starkville, MS

October 20—Red Rocks—Morrison, CO

October 21—Red Rocks—Morrison, CO