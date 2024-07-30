Green Day has begun their leg of the North American Tour dates kicking things off last night in Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park. Forty One Thousand plus fans attended last night to get their faces melted off by a 37 song set from the band along with an all star lineup including Smashing Pumpkins, RANCID and The Linda Lindas!

Green Day’ kicked it off with the opening chords of “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which immediately brought the fans to their feet. As the next chapter of the setlist began, Armstrong shouted “Welcome to the 30th anniversary of Dookie!!” The opening chords of “Burnout” began to fill the stadium quickly while the band transitioned through “Basket Case,” “Welcome To Paradise,” and “When I Come Around,” before a 42-foot-long inflatable Dookie plane dropped a bomb over the crowd during “Coming Clean.”

Green Day played the entire “Dookie” album front to back celebrating its 30th anniversary while moving straight into two more of their most popular songs, “Minority” and “Brain Stew”. Armstrong, demanding the crowds attention, breaks into the bands politically charged “American Idiot” swapping out the title track’s lyrics with “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” with roars from the crowd.

We all know that the band has a long history of sharing their political views through their music and public statements. Green Day gained mainstream success with albums like “Dookie.” However, it was their 2004 album “American Idiot” that cemented their reputation regarding their political stance. The album, a rock opera criticizing the formal Bush administration and American society, resonated widely. Armstrong has been vocal about various issues, including climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, and opposition to Donald Trump.

Whether you agree with the bands political stance or not, this was an evening to put those differences aside and enjoy being entertained in our nations capitol.

THE SAVIORS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

With support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only