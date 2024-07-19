Today, Philadelphia alt/rock band Grayscale have shared their 90’s tinged single and music video, “Summer Clothes.” I

The track is an ode to the changing seasons in the Northeast – the long-awaited transition from sweaters to shorts & tank tops. It marks the band’s second new song of 2024 — following the emotional “Mum II” — and will appear on their new album, due out in early 2025.

“The music Grayscale has been writing is focused heavily on who we are, how we were raised, and where we are from,” says vocalist Collin Walsh. “If you live in the Northeast, or anywhere with cold seasons, you know that there comes a time every year where you swap winter clothes into storage and break out your summer clothes for the year. This annual ceremony is always associated with good feelings, stories, nostalgia, and happiness. We wrote a song about that feeling.”

Watch the music video for “Summer Clothes” below.

“Summer Clothes” drops in the midst of Grayscale’s supporting run with emo/pop legends Boys Like Girls, sprinkled with three Midwest headlining shows on July 20th, 30th, and 31st. Check out all of their upcoming dates below and head here for tickets.

Tour dates:

7.19 Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse @ The International w/ Boys Like Girls

7.20 Memphis, TN @ Growlers (headline show)

7.21 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall w/ Boys Like Girls

7.23 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre w/ Boys Like Girls

7.25 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm w/ Boys Like Girls

7.26 North Myrtle Beach, SC @ HOB Myrtle Beach w/ Boys Like Girls

7.27 Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall w/ Boys Like Girls

7.28 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ Boys Like Girls

7.30 Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats (headline show)

7.31 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s (headline show)

9.12 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall w/ Mariana’s Trench

9.14 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues w/ Mariana’s Trench

9.15 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren w/ Mariana’s Trench