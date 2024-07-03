Following the news of signing a new record-deal, rising UK duo Good Neighbours continue their rapid ascension with the release of their third single, “Daisies.”

The new song from Good Neighbours is currently BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record, and was premiered by radio personality Jack Saunders last night.

“Sometimes when you hate the way you feel in your own skin, it’s easier to try to see yourself how other people do.” Good Neighbours’ Oli Fox and Scott Verrill explain. “And we thought that was a sick idea. It’s about someone making us fall back in love with ourselves.”

Listen to “Daisies” here, and below you will find a rousing live performance of the song which was filmed at the band’s sold-out show at Village Underground in London last month.

“Daisies” follows “Keep It Up , ” a rousing pep-talk of a song lauded by Billboard as “a charming shout-along piano-pop number” that “keeps the sunshine rolling,” and the huge, breakout debut single from Good Neighbours, “Home ” – the first true viral success of the year, amassing more than 270 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024. “Home” entered the singles charts in 13 countries including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100 (for 11 weeks) and has spent 17 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, along with impressive radio airplay on nearly 150 stations in the US across all formats, landing the song at No. 10 at AAA and in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio.