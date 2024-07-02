Ahead of his fourth studio album ATMOSTFEAR, which will be released tomorrow, GAWVI reveals the project’s official artwork. In-conjunction with the out of this world theme seen in the creative direction on previous releases “Into The Atmostfear” and “Doors Down,” the cover captures the Florida mainstay rising above faith-testing transgressions and leaping ahead to his fruitful future. To give loyal fans one last preview of what to expect before they can experience the musical masterpiece in its entirety the international superstar liberates the Azrel & Jay Gracia-directed music video for third single “Bitter Pill.”

Embracing peace over bitterness, “Bitter Pill” is a testament to the healing that comes from letting go. It’s about discovering that true strength lies in forgiveness, not in holding onto past hurts. In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency about the song’s central theme, the 2x RIAA Certified Gold producer explains: “Letting go of bitterness has taught me the peace of forgiveness; this record documents my journey to healing and understanding. Definitely one of my favorite songs on the album.”

Born in the Bronx borough of New York City to a Salvadorian father and Dominican mother, GAWVI is a first-generation Latino immigrant on a mission to use Rap as a unity building medium. Raised in Broward County along with his older sister, who was the first person to embrace his passion for music, he split most of his time as a kid between school and church. At the age of 9 it was clear to him that music was not just something he had a high appreciation for but a purpose to live out. He began to hone in on his musical gifts, first by playing piano at church and then graduating to music production in High School.

Sighting Kanye West’s The College Dropout as the catalyst for him to jump from behind the bandstand and into the booth, the pivotal moment in time gave him the motivation to foster a genre of Hip-Hop with morals and integrity. With just over 20 years of skin in the game, he credits a local artist named Danny for giving him his first big break in the industry after purchasing a beat from him. Fast forward, after mastering his craft and paying his dues, he connected with Lecrae and has been a force to be reckoned with since.

Watch the visual for “Bitter Pill” via Alienz Alive on your DSP of choice below and pre-save ATMOSTFEAR | HERE.