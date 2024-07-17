In the same way that various movies have been inspired by comic books and TV shows, games based on fairytales have always been fairly popular. These days, the interest in these types of gaming products hasn’t vanished, with a series of impressive releases being explored by gamers around the world.

These fairytale-inspired gaming products aren’t just focused on adventure-filled scenarios either, with gamers in this area having a diverse range of products to explore. For instance, some options have been given a makeover to appeal to older audiences and offer a horror feel, while others have been moved to a darker environment where familiar fairy tale characters are now adults.

Right now, games based on fairytales continue to appeal to consumers despite the comprehensive selection of games that gaming audiences can get through. If you’re keen on adding a release from this seemingly timeless area of gaming, below is a look at some fantastic products to consider.

The Path’s inspired by Little Red Riding Hood

A rather dark take on the story of Little Red Riding Hood, The Path takes players on a hair-raising journey as they explore this impressive psychological horror game. Featuring six sisters who swap city living for rural life with their grandmother, a spooky journey unfolds as the siblings venture through a gloomy forest. From there, a series of spine-chilling moments occur as The Path’s storyline progresses further. Also featuring immaculate graphics and a daunting atmosphere that perfectly adds to the game’s petrifying plot, The Path is a fantastic release from the genre.

Magic Apple is based on Snow White

A game from 3 Oaks that has is a hit with players, Magic Apple is based on Snow White and offers gamers with a serious dose of entertainment. As gamers are immersed in a fairytale world, the gloomy forest setting creates a tense adventure as players stumble upon sparkling red magic apples and a selection of popular characters from the much-loved fairytale. It’s seriously fun and it will remind you of all things Snow White.

Child Of Light has taken inspiration from a variety of fairy tales

A popular puzzle-adventure RPG game, Child Of Light isn’t based on a particular fairytale as such but it does boast a variety of elements that suggest the game’s makers clearly looked at fairy tales when designing it. For example, the art style on show throughout will remind gamers of various fairytales, while the story is said to have been influenced by a few fairytale masterpieces, too. Playing as a young princess called Aurora, the aim of the game is to defeat the Black Queen as gamers tackle this impressively detailed product. Also containing challenging puzzles to solve, this truly immersive product is a brilliant release.

Cinders is based on the romantic fantasy movie

There have been a number of games in this area that have been fairly forgettable and nothing more than cash grabs over the years. That certainly can’t be leveled at Cinders, though, with this Cinderella-themed favorite offering a fresh journey compared to the story people know so well. In this particular version of Cinderella, players have to make the right choices at various decision points and see if they get the desired ending. With each decision comes a potentially different outcome, making this interactive favorite a joy to sample. Cinders also features complex characters throughout as gamers strive to make the right calls and make sure Cinders lives happily ever after following her escape from her frankly awful stepmother.

Special mention must also go to The Wolf Among Us, Tangled: The Video Game, and Mad Wild Fairy Tale.