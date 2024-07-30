Fresh off the heels of their summer tour with A Day to Remember and The Story So Far, Four Year Strong have announced their plans for an extensive fall U.S. headlining tour.

Four Year Strong will kick off the tour on October 30th and make stops in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on December 1st in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Support will come from special guests Free Throw, One Step Closer, and Death Lens. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, August 2nd at 12pm local time here.

Four Year Strong will be touring in support of their upcoming album, analysis paralysis, which is out on August 9th via Pure Noise Records. The album will feature recently released singles “bad habit”, “aftermath/afterthought”, “uncooked”, and “daddy of mine”. Pre-orders for analysis paralysis are available now here.

Check out all of the announced tour dates and album details below.

aftermath / afterthought bad habit maybe it’s me uncooked out of touch daddy of mine dead end friend paranoia STFIL rollercoaster better get better how do i let you go?

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/1 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/2 – Lakewood, OH @ Roxy

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/5 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/8 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

11/9 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/13 – Bakersfield, CA @ Nile

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

11/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/16 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre

11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

11/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (heaven)

11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham

11/27 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club (main room)

11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/1 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony