Fresh off the heels of their summer tour with A Day to Remember and The Story So Far, Four Year Strong have announced their plans for an extensive fall U.S. headlining tour.
Four Year Strong will kick off the tour on October 30th and make stops in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on December 1st in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Support will come from special guests Free Throw, One Step Closer, and Death Lens. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, August 2nd at 12pm local time here.
Four Year Strong will be touring in support of their upcoming album, analysis paralysis, which is out on August 9th via Pure Noise Records. The album will feature recently released singles “bad habit”, “aftermath/afterthought”, “uncooked”, and “daddy of mine”. Pre-orders for analysis paralysis are available now here.
Check out all of the announced tour dates and album details below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- aftermath / afterthought
- bad habit
- maybe it’s me
- uncooked
- out of touch
- daddy of mine
- dead end friend
- paranoia
- STFIL
- rollercoaster
- better get better
- how do i let you go?
Tour dates:
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/1 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/2 – Lakewood, OH @ Roxy
11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/5 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/8 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
11/9 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/13 – Bakersfield, CA @ Nile
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
11/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/16 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre
11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/20 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
11/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (heaven)
11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham
11/27 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club (main room)
11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/1 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony