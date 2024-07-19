DMV titan Fat Trel goes on “Airplane Mode” with help from Beantown barsmith Millyz. Accompanied by a matching music video, the Kidd Slopes produced collaboration from the east coast emcees follows Trel’s previous releases “Right Or Wrong” featuring Kash Doll’s husband Tracy T and Sada Baby assisted single “Steppa.” Serving as the latest leak from his forthcoming album ‘Boosa’s Keeper,’ expected to be released towards the end of the Summer, the HD-clip finds the pair trading verses about everything from loyalty to downside of fame.

Fat Trel has nurtured and grown his organic storytelling ability with creative word play and pulverizing flow. Taking a raw approach to music, some would say as graphic and grimy as the streets of DC, but equally memorable and captivating nonetheless. He holds no punches and tells each story with such relativity they appear verbatim, in a matter of fact nature, that illustrates he is genuinely home grown and not caught up in the idea of being from the streets.

Martrel Reeves PKA Fat Trel was a child far more ambitious and cognizant of his surroundings than the norm. At age seven, he professed ambitions to be a rapper, while peers delivered the proverbial “I have a Dream” Speech about aspirations to be nurses, doctors, lawyers, and fire fighters. As peers sat excited by the endless possibilities of the future, Fat Trel sat perplexed by the harsh realities of DC; the place he called home. Fat Trel exited high school at age 15, caught up in the lure and necessity of street life; a road more traveled when the have-nots impose an immediate call to action. Unconvinced high school education would support his family or cultivate his ambitions, Fat Trel hit the ground running in pursuit of being an emcee and has not stopped running since.

Press play on the Nick Sheehan directed visual for “Airplane Mode” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below via ONErpm.