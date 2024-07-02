Today, legendary hip-hop superstar Eminem has shared a new song, “Tobey” — featuring fellow Michigan-bred hip-hop stalwarts Big Sean and BabyTron.

The song comes less than a month after returning with “Houdini,” the first single off his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). “Tobey” showcases a somewhat different side to Eminem than fans have heard upon the release of “Houdini.” Layered over a sparse beat courtesy of producers Daniyel, Cole Bennett, John Nocito, Car!ton, and Marvy Ayy, the song features dizzying lyrical output by all three artists in Eminem, Big Sean, and BabyTron, showcasing their collective power and the potent musical landscape of Detroit area rap.

Listen to “Tobey” below and pre-order The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) here.

“Tobey” was first announced by Eminem via a short teaser video on his socials June 29th that showcases the return of the hockey-masked iteration of the Slim Shady persona…a snippet of the Cole Bennett-directed video for the song which is planned for release this Friday, July 5th. The new track is the second single from Eminem’s highly anticipated 12th studio album. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) was announced in late April, with the official release date of July 12 confirmed in a new teaser video released yesterday, July 1st.

The album’s first single, “Houdini,” was released on May 31. An instantaneous global smash, the song entered the Billboard Global 200 and Streaming Songs charts at #1, and debuted at #2 on the Hot 100. The song currently sits in the top 20 of the Spotify Global and US charts, the Apple Music Global chart, and the Top 40 and Rhythmic radio charts. “Houdini” is Eminem’s highest charting single since 2013’s “The Monster” and also becomes his first charting single at the Rock radio format.