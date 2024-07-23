If you have yet to hear about fast-rising country star Demps, buckle your seatbelt.

Born and raised in Plant City, Florida, Demps (whose real name is Katie Dempsey) is a single mother to an 8-year-old daughter named Lily Lynn who relocated to Tennessee around 2009, eventually becoming a social media sensation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to transitioning to country music in 2024. In 2024, Demps partnered with Mailbox Money Music to launch her country music career, recording music with award-winning producer Jimmy Robbins.

Now, with two singles under her belt, including “Bitch On Wine” and “If You Were A Country Girl,” she is ready to take the industry by storm.

“Bitch On Wine”

Her country music debut came on June 7 with a tune titled “Bitch On Wine,” serving as “pretty much one big f**k you” (for lack of a better phrase) to her haters, who often criticize her boot-scooting and beer-slinging lifestyle as a single mother. Written by country superstar Kelsea Ballerini, as well as Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, Demps admitted that her “jaw dropped to the floor” when “Bitch One Wine” was pitched to her, strictly due to how much the lyrics aligned with her life.

Delving into the details, she dished, “Sharing my life on the internet as a single mother, there’s like a backstory there with who I am as an individual, so of course, you know, not everybody’s going to like my lifestyle as a single mother. People do not like happy people, and that’s what I showcase… I get a lot of hate and negativity just from other moms, and so when I heard ‘Bitch On Wine,’ you know, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, are you sure I didn’t write this?’”

She continued with a grin, “When they pitched me ‘Bitch On Wine’ I was just like, ‘Wow, this is just like a pretty much one big f**k you to all my haters.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it,’ and it’s still becoming a success,” but that is not the only tune that she has gaining traction at the moment.

“If You Were A Country Girl”

On July 19, Demps released her sophomore single titled “If You Were A Country Girl,” written by country-rock superstar HARDY, as well as Hillary Lindsey and Jimmy Robbins, who also produced the track. The “TRUCK BED” singer was proud of the budding songstress for cutting the song, telling Demps ahead of the release that he was happy for her and excited to hear the full track.

Needless to say, she did not disappoint.

As for what “If You Were A Country Girl” entails, it is a country-rap tune that tells a story that women all across the globe know all too well: “I’m not gonna let a man break my damn heart.” Naturally, Demps spilled all the nitty-gritty details, sharing with Substream Magazine, “It’s like an empowerment song, and I always say it sounds the best when you’re in your car, because it does have some bass to it.”

Demps “If You Were A Country Girl” Music Video

To make the tune even more special, Demps enlisted her real life boyfriend, Philip Messina, to star in the music video for the track, and she “wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

“I will say, I had to get in full character with him being around, because there were some scenes where we had to fake argue, and like I had to push him around and everything, and I felt bad. I owed him a steak dinner for sure after that music video, but at the end of the day, he was just so happy for me,” she continued in our exclusive interview.

In addition to Demps and Philip Messina, the music video also features Holly Stock, Ashley Carrion, and Amanda Heifner. The cinematic clip, filmed and directed by Micah Pringle, was captured throughout Nashville at locations such as Fran’s Eastside, The Shop at Eastside Yards and in Shelby Park.

What’s Next For Demps?

With “Bitch On Wine” and “If You Were A Country Girl” out for the world to hear, as for what the future holds for the viral star, Demps plans to “bring it back a little bit and put out some slower feels” as she gears up to release her debut EP.

She teased, “I want people to feel the emotions that I have. At the exact same time, I am crazy, outgoing, and don’t really care what you think, but I think we’re going to reel it back in and give some deeper emotions in the next song that’s going to be coming out, and the EP coming at the end of the year, so I’m excited.”

Gearing Up For First-Ever Live Performances

With new tunes aside, Demps is also putting her stage presence to the test, gearing up for a performance at Virgin Hotels Nashville as a part of Jade Million’s Heat event on July 27, as well as her first full band live performance at Tin Roof on Broadway on August 3. While she admitted that she is a little bit nervous for the latter, the Florida native confirmed that she feels prepared due to her prior experiences performing in front of an audience, as well as her ability to keep her composure while under pressure.

“I think it’s going to be a great time,” she gushed, teasing what the performance will entail. “People, when they see me out on Broadway, it’s the fun Demps, you know? Probably hopping up on a bar, interacting with the crowd, but I think it’s going to be a different side of Demps that people are going to see, because I’m actually showcasing some of my hidden talents… It’s a chance for them to get to know a different side of me.”

Priscilla Block Offered Demps Advice For Her Live Concerts

With one of her dearest friends, “Good On You” singer Priscilla Block, giving her advice on how to “promote her first performance and how to go about it” – as well as “numerous dos and not-to-dos” for navigating the music industry as a whole – Demps cannot thank her enough for her

support throughout this new endeavor.

“I’m very thankful that I do have people in the music industry to just, you know, keep pushing, keep doing you, and to give me a helping hand on what to do and pretty much what not to do,” the 30-year-old shared with a smile. “With these performances and stuff, you know, people can be brutal, and you never know if it’s going to sound good through the audio on your phone and all of that, so I’ve been very grateful to hear what my friends have to say on how to go about it.”

Given Block’s top-notch stage presence – and her ability to deliver bombastic performances time and time again – we cannot help but hope that she has rubbed off on her longtime friend ahead of her first full band live performance.

Nonetheless, to keep up with Demps and all of her future endeavors – from live performances to her forthcoming EP and beyond – you can connect with her on Instagram @therealdemps93 and TikTok @fabulous_demps.