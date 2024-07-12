One of the hottest breakout stars of 2024, pop/country sensation Dasha has shared an irresistible new single, “Didn’t I” today.

“‘Didn’t I’ is so nostalgic, there’s something about my past that intrigues me, including the men. In the writer’s room, I was referring to a time months and months ago when I was backsliding into the guy that ‘Austin’ is about. It’s admitting like, ‘oops here I am again, my bad’ but I love how we made it lighthearted and fun,” says Dasha.

“Didn’t I” puts her vocals front and center, alongside clever songwriting and her undeniable star power to go with it.Handclaps drive the momentum as fiddle accents the bright banjo riff. On the track, Dasha just can’t seem to let go of an old fling as she confesses on the chorus, “So why am I here with your lips on mine? I could’ve sworn I said, ‘This is over. Didn’t I?’” With its cheeky storytelling and infectious melody, “Didn’t I” has all the makings of another smash from the rapidly rising phenomenon.

Watch the music video for “Didn’t I” below.

Simultaneously, her hit single “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” peaked at 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and staked out a spot in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at 19. Meanwhile, Dasha scaled the BillboardEmerging Artists Chart to #2 with her album What Happens Now? peaking at 117 on the Billboard 200.

In other big news, her extensive global headline tour Dashville, U.S.A has sold out in a majority of markets with limited ticket availability remaining in Stockholm, Amsterdam and Salt Lake City. She will perform to capacity crowds everywhere from London and Los Angeles to New York and Nashville. Check out the full routing below and find remaining tickets here.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Dasha.

Tour dates:

*sold out

August 12 Stockholm, SE Nalen

August 14 St. Polten, AT Frequence Festival

August 16 HAsselt Kiewit, BE Pukkelpop*

August 17 Stradbally, IE Electric Picnic*

August 19 London, UK Scala*

August 21 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

August 23 Reading, UK Reading Festival

August 24 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival

October 8 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom*

October 9 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall*

October 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater*

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell*

October 18 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock*

October 19 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy*

November 5 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe*

November 8 Cincinnati, OH Top Cat’s*

November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache*

November 11 Toronto, ON Opera House*

November 13 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi*

November 14 Nashville, TN Exit In*

November 15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Hell*