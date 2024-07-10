Today, Atlantic Records has shared the energetic single from rising country star Conner Smith, “Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore).”
The track marks the latest release from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.
“Having the opportunity to be a part of the Twisters movie and album is a very cool honor,” shares Conner Smith. “With such a high caliber group of artists featured on the project and an already iconic movie, being asked to write a song for it was creatively inspiring. Adding Tucker Wetmore to the song took it to a new level and I’m glad he was able to join us in bringing ‘Steal My Thunder’ to life.”
Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album is now available for pre-order here and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma
- Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore
- Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
- Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country
- Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt
- Megan Moroney – Never Left Me
- Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma
- Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water
- Jelly Roll – Dead End Road
- Kane Brown – Country Classic
- Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart
- Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away
- Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It
- Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl
- Benson Boone – Death Wish Love
- Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t
- Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm
- Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind
- Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)
- Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do
- The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County
- Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine
- Tanner Adell – Too Easy
- Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)
- Tyler Halverson – New Loop
- Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown
- Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home
- Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death
- Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky