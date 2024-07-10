Today, Atlantic Records has shared the energetic single from rising country star Conner Smith, “Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore).”

The track marks the latest release from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the Twisters movie and album is a very cool honor,” shares Conner Smith. “With such a high caliber group of artists featured on the project and an already iconic movie, being asked to write a song for it was creatively inspiring. Adding Tucker Wetmore to the song took it to a new level and I’m glad he was able to join us in bringing ‘Steal My Thunder’ to life.”

Listen to the new single below.

Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album is now available for pre-order here and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

Artwork:

TWISTERS THE ALBUM

Track-listing:

  1. Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma
  2. Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore
  3. Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
  4. Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country
  5. Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt
  6. Megan Moroney – Never Left Me
  7. Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma
  8. Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water
  9. Jelly Roll – Dead End Road
  10. Kane Brown – Country Classic
  11. Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart
  12. Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away
  13. Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It
  14. Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl
  15. Benson Boone – Death Wish Love
  16. Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t
  17. Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm
  18. Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind
  19. Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)
  20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do
  21. The Red Clay Strays  – Caddo County
  22. Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine
  23. Tanner Adell – Too Easy
  24. Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)
  25. Tyler Halverson – New Loop
  26. Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown
  27. Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home
  28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death
  29. Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky