Today, Atlantic Records has shared the energetic single from rising country star Conner Smith, “Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore).”

The track marks the latest release from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the Twisters movie and album is a very cool honor,” shares Conner Smith. “With such a high caliber group of artists featured on the project and an already iconic movie, being asked to write a song for it was creatively inspiring. Adding Tucker Wetmore to the song took it to a new level and I’m glad he was able to join us in bringing ‘Steal My Thunder’ to life.”

Listen to the new single below.

Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album is now available for pre-order here and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

Artwork:

Track-listing: