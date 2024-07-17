Today, Clairo has announced her plans for a robust North American headlining tour for this fall, produced by AEG Presents.

Supporting Clairo on all 25-dates across the U.S. and Canada is singer/songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou.

Fans can register now to access the presale beginning on July 23rd at 10am local time. General onsale begins on Friday July 26th at 10am local time. Both pre-registration and tickets can be found here. $1 per ticket will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights.

The tour follows two previously announced residencies that completely sold-out just minutes after going on sale. She graces The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on September 6, 7, 8, 10, & 11. Later, she performs at New York’s Webster Hall on September 14, 15, 17, 18, & 19.

Find all of her newly announced fall tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Fri, Sept. 27 – Dallas, TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat, Sept. 28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Mon, Sept. 30 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Tues, Oct. 1 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Thurs, Oct. 3 – Mesa, AZ- Mesa Amphitheatre

Fri, Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sun, Oct. 6 – Stanford, CA- Frost Amphitheater

Mon, Oct. 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Wed, Oct. 9 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*

Thurs, Oct. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

Fri, Oct. 11 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

Sun, Oct. 13 – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair

Mon, Oct. 14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Wed, Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun, Oct. 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Mon, Oct. 21 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed, Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Thurs, Oct. 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Mon, Oct. 28 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Tues, Oct. 29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Fri, Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Sat, Nov. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Mon, Nov. 4 – Nashville, TN – Opry House

Tues, Nov. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thurs, Nov. 7 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

*not an AEG date