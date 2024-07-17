Today, Clairo has announced her plans for a robust North American headlining tour for this fall, produced by AEG Presents.
Supporting Clairo on all 25-dates across the U.S. and Canada is singer/songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou.
Fans can register now to access the presale beginning on July 23rd at 10am local time. General onsale begins on Friday July 26th at 10am local time. Both pre-registration and tickets can be found here. $1 per ticket will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights.
The tour follows two previously announced residencies that completely sold-out just minutes after going on sale. She graces The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on September 6, 7, 8, 10, & 11. Later, she performs at New York’s Webster Hall on September 14, 15, 17, 18, & 19.
Find all of her newly announced fall tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Fri, Sept. 27 – Dallas, TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat, Sept. 28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Mon, Sept. 30 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Tues, Oct. 1 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Thurs, Oct. 3 – Mesa, AZ- Mesa Amphitheatre
Fri, Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sun, Oct. 6 – Stanford, CA- Frost Amphitheater
Mon, Oct. 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Wed, Oct. 9 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*
Thurs, Oct. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
Fri, Oct. 11 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
Sun, Oct. 13 – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair
Mon, Oct. 14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Wed, Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Sun, Oct. 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Mon, Oct. 21 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed, Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Thurs, Oct. 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Mon, Oct. 28 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Tues, Oct. 29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Fri, Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Sat, Nov. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Mon, Nov. 4 – Nashville, TN – Opry House
Tues, Nov. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Thurs, Nov. 7 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
*not an AEG date