Today, New Jersey rockers Can’t Swim have released a brand new single and music video, “Can’t See Straight.”

“Can’t See Straight” is the second single released from Can’t Swim this year, following “No Backbone.” Their latest album, Thanks but No Thanks, was released back in 2023 via Pure Noise Records.

“‘Can’t See Straight’ is a song I wrote about an experience a dear friend of mine went through. Frustrated and angry I quickly jotted down the lyrics the day she told me,” Can’t Swim vocalist Chris LoPorto explains. “I was on tour driving for another band at the time and actually recorded the final takes of the vocals in the front seat of a Penske truck. Though I wish I could reverse what happened to her I do hope this song can shed some light on a terrible yet very common occurrence that happens to too many women.”

Listen to “Cant See Straight” below.