Today, rising pop artist Brooke Alexx has announced her first-ever headlining tour to take place this upcoming fall. The tour will be in support of her new album, Big Mouth, which will be out on October 4th.

The “Big Mouth North American Headlining Tour” will stop in 15 cities, including Minneapolis, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, Washington, D.C., New York City and more. Ticket onsale begins Friday, July 19 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET here. In addition, fans can get access to select shows by signing up for the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, of which Brooke Alexx is a featured artist.

“I’m over the moon to announce my very first headline tour! I can’t wait to bring my ‘big mouth’ across North America and celebrate this album with my fans in-person,” said Alexx.

In celebration of her headline tour announcement, Alexx has also unveiled the music video for her most recent single “Younger Guys” today. The catchy earworm illustrates just why guys a little younger consistently pique her interest – the video follows as her real-life grandparents take a time machine back to the early days of their youthful and carefree romance. For 12-hours only, the couple gets to step into their 20s again.

Watch the music video below.

Available everywhere on October 4, the highly buzzed about debut album, Big Mouth, from Alexx welcomes listeners into her circle as she shares handpicked stories from her own life experiences through an honest yet lighthearted lens.

“Each song is meant to feel like hot goss I’m sharing with a close friend,” Alexx affirms. “This album is me opening my ‘big mouth’ and not holding anything back. I want you to feel like I’m finally saying that thing you’ve been biting your tongue about.”

Check out the tour dates below and pre-order Big Mouth here.

Tour dates:

October 12 – Turf Club / Minneapolis, MN

October 13 – Schuba’s / Chicago, IL

October 15 – Larimer Lounge / Denver, CO

October 16 – Kilby Court / Salt Lake City, UT

October 19 – Madame Lou’s / Seattle, WA

October 21 – Brick and Mortar / San Francisco, CA

October 23 – The Echo / Los Angeles, CA

October 24 – Valley Bar / Phoenix, AZ

October 26 – Mohawk / Austin, TX

October 27 – The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues / Houston, TX

October 29 – The End / Nashville, TN

November 3 – Vinyl at Center Stage / Atlanta, GA

November 5 – DC 9 / Washington, D.C.

November 6 – Mercury Lounge / New York, NY

November 9 – Drake Underground / Toronto, ON