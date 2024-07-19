Today, RIAA Diamond-certified country star Brett Young has shared his newest single, “Goodnight Into Good Morning.”

The new song comes on the heels of the acoustic version of his fourth studio album, Across the Sheets (Barefoot Edition), which came out back in May. It features acoustic versions of eight previously-released tracks, including his smash hit “Dance With You,” which earned Young his biggest week one streaming numbers to date last year and has garnered more than 220 million streams since, contributing his to more than 9.8 billion career streams.

Written by Young, Jon Nite and Jimmy Robbins, Young describes the “Goodnight Into Good Morning” as “a song about a night that is going so perfectly with somebody that you both wish it didn’t have to end. And a chemistry so undeniable that makes time almost stand still until before you know it….the sun is coming up.”

Listen to “Goodnight Into Good Morning” below.

This spring, Young completed a run of electric sold out shows across the UK and Europe, finishing the 13-date tour in Belfast after headlining Highways Festival at The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 18.

He continues to North America, welcoming special guests including Restless Road, Tyler Braden, Hannah McFarland, Owen Riegling, MacKenzie Porter, NEEDTOBREATHE and Shaylen, with dates and ticket information here.