Rising alternative act Blame My Youth have officially cracked the Top 10 at Alternative radio with their track “The Break.”

The single has peaked at number 8 after spending a total of 20 weeks on the charts so far. It’s an impressive milestone for Blame My Youth and “The Break,” which has previously been featured on CBS and ESPN, and has received acclaim since its release.

Listen to “The Break” below. Blame My Youth will be releasing an energetic new single, “Olé” on Friday, August 9th.

Blame My Youth will be kicking off their headline tour this fall starting September 26 in Louisville, KY and wrapping on October 13 in Sacramento, CA. Previously, they have toured with The Offspring, 311, AWOLNATION, and HARDY. Get tickets here .