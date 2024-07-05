Rising hip-hop artist and trendsetter BIG VENTI has achieved a major milestone with his latest album, “How To Be A Boss,” which debuted in the Top 5 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts. Sharing the top ranks with the legendary rapper Eminem, whose track “Houdini” currently dominates the charts, BIG VENTI is the only other artist to secure a top-five position, demonstrating the album’s immediate success and widespread appeal.



A significant highlight of BIG VENTI’s career was captured by a popular Eminem fan page on Facebook, which shared an image featuring “How To Be A Boss” alongside classic albums such as “The Marshall Mathers LP.” This recognition by Eminem’s fanbase is a testament to the album’s impact and its resonance with hip-hop enthusiasts.



Released under the rising Hollywood label Party Hills Music, “How To Be A Boss” has not only excelled in the hip-hop/rap category but has also climbed into the top 100 albums across all genres on iTunes. This achievement underscores BIG VENTI’s versatility and ability to engage a diverse audience.



Based in Los Angeles, BIG VENTI is a versatile recording artist, entrepreneur, and cultural influencer. As the founder of Party Hills Music and the creator of the “Party Hills Idol” competition, he has built a vibrant community of artists and fans. His unique sound, characterized by bass-heavy, raspy rap vocals, witty lyrics, and double-time flows, has garnered a dedicated following. BIG VENTI’s music blends Rap, Trap, and Dance elements, creating a dynamic and energetic sound that appeals to fans of Future, Tyga, and DaBaby.



BIG VENTI’s debut rap album, “PARTY HILLS,” launched him into the music scene with a #4 spot on iTunes. He demonstrated his versatility with his dance album, “BY THE WAY,” which topped the iTunes Dance chart. His recent success with “How To Be A Boss,” debuting at #5 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart, further cements his growing influence in the industry.



“Bosses recognize bosses. Massive respect to Eminem for dominating the charts with his albums. It’s humbling to be mentioned alongside a legend,” BIG VENTI expressed, reflecting the essence of his latest album.



Cultural Influence and Future Ventures



In addition to his musical achievements, BIG VENTI has significantly influenced the cultural scene. As the owner and chief designer of Party Hills Apparel, his bold and distinctive style has become a hallmark of the brand. His forthcoming collaboration with industry heavyweight The Game underscores his expanding influence.



BIG VENTI’s music has been featured on Lyrical Lemonade, HipHopSince1987, and EARMILK. He has performed at various venues nationwide and has been interviewed on platforms like Anghami Live Radio. His hit “PARTY HILLS” has enjoyed airplay on Virgin Radio.



As BIG VENTI continues to innovate and inspire, fans can anticipate more groundbreaking projects from this multifaceted artist. The latter half of 2024 and the upcoming year promise to be transformative as his profile continues to rise within the hip-hop community and beyond.



For more information about BIG VENTI and his latest release, “How To Be A Boss,” visit www.instagram.com/bigventi. Stream or purchase the album on your preferred platform at www.howtobeabossalbum.com.