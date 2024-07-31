This fall, alt/rockers Better Than Ezra will be heading out on a headlining tour, “Legends of the Fall: Tokyo Drift.”

The 13-date U.S. headlining run will kick off on November 8th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and make stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, and more before wrapping up on December 7th in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time here.

The “Legends of the Fall: Tokyo Drift” marks the second headlining tour for Better Than Ezra since the release of Super Magick — their first full-length album in a decade — back in May.

“America has spoken and Better Than Ezra has listened,” shares singer/guitarist Kevin Griffin. “This fall, The Legends of the Fall ride again! We’re back for a third time, riding into the abyss, The Tokyo Drift!”

Tour dates:

NOVEMBER

08 | Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberge Casino Hotel

15 | Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker *

16 | Orlando, FL – House of Blues

17 | Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

19 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

21 | Houston, TX – House of Blues

22 | San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

23 | Dallas, TX – House of Blues

DECEMBER

02 | Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

03 | Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

05 | Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

06 | Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

07 | Henderson, NV – M Resort Spa Casino

* Tickets for The Parker go on sale August 8