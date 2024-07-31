Rapidly rising rock band Better Lovers have announced that their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, will be released on October 25th via SharpTone Records.

Alongside the album announcement, Better Lovers have shared the first single, “A White Horse Covered in Blood,” as well as its accompanying Eric Richter-directed music video. Guitarist Jordan Buckley humorously shares, “Playing and hearing our own music makes us want to run through walls. So we made a video where, while playing and hearing our own music, we run through walls. This ain’t rocket surgery!”

Discussing the album, Bucley continues, “Writing and recording our first full length was slightly more surgical than the EP, but had a similar lack of restraint. I feel more pressure giving a quote for this press release than I felt all winter in Will’s studio. I got to wake up every day and watch the masters perfect their craft. I was a student. It was a playground. Everything was funny. We were reading each other’s minds. Even creating our own language at some points. I didn’t know if I was watching my closest friends write music, or if I was watching music use us to exist. The voice in my head warning me how Highly Irresponsible it was to hop on this bull again was gone. Replaced by big ideas, inside jokes, and a rejuvenated love for helping to write songs that don’t sound like anything else. Humans and animals alike are programmed to do wild things for what they love. Highly Irresponsible things. And we love what we’ve created. We know you will too.”

Greg Puciato of Better Lovers adds: “New album. First full length. It’s a typical thing to say, but we’re excited to start getting this out there. Everyone really brought their best to the album, and brought out the best in each other, and that goes for everyone behind-the-scenes too. I’m honestly just over here happy that I fit the word ‘buddy’ into a song.”

Watch the “A White Horse Covered in Blood” music video below and pre-order Highly Irresponsible here.

Recorded this Spring, Highly Irresponsible benefits from the dual role of Will Putney, who, besides being one of the band’s guitarists, also brings his production skills to the album. Putney explains, “Being a member of the band and the producer is actually a real advantage for Better Lovers. We’re so dialed in to exactly what we want to do, and our creative process is so in sync and natural that we rarely hit a wall when we work on music. My role is to capture the energy of the band the way it’s intended to sound: a band firing on all cylinders.”

